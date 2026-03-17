‘No Zomato, Swiggy’: Gurgaon society names defaulters, cuts services to recover dues

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New Delhi: One of the residential societies in Gurgaon has caught a controversy by adopting a very rigid approach toward residents who are yet to make their monthly payment towards maintenance, by threatening to discontinue basic amenities, such as food deliveries.

The focal point of the move is Uppal Southend, where the Residents Welfare Association (RWA) has put up the list of defaulters at the entrance. The reminder is done by the public notice, which is a calling out of the dues, warning that the dues are pending.

The RWA has suggested restricting various non-essential services to those who have not paid them, and they include:

Zomato and Swiggy orders.

Entry of domestic helpers

Value-added services such as car cleaning.

It is very straightforward: pay your dues, or risk being inconvenienced.

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The size and the number of unpaid amounts were what propelled the society to action. Cases of residents years after years late have been recorded, and this has caused a continuous increase in the consumption of the maintenance system of society.

The relocation has caused an ambivalent response. Although there is an element of residents who agree with the hardline position -that regular payers are not meant to have the burden of others – there are opponents who believe it is extreme and borders on open shaming.

It is also subject to doubts as to how such restrictions may be effectively implemented in a gated community.

In urban India, RWAs may be faced with a maintenance charge recovery problem. Here is an indication of a change of direction in more visible and rigid enforcement measures, a blend of social pressure and service restriction.