New Delhi: Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi in his letter to Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury made it clear that no winter session of Parliament will be convened due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the Budget Session is likely to be called in January 2021.

Chowdhury, in his letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on December 3 mentioned a number of issues such as farmers’ agitation, status/preparation of Covid-19 vaccine, Chinese intrusion, economic slowdown and unemployment scenario to press for the short Winter Session.

Joshi in his letter to Chowdhury referring to his letter to Birla said that winter months are crucial for managing the pandemic because of recent spurt in cases during this period, particularly in Delhi.

“At present we are in middle of December and a Covid vaccine is expected very soon. In this regard, I have informally contacted floor leaders of various political parties and they have expressed their concerns about the ongoing pandemic and opined of doing away with Winter Session.” Joshi said.

“The government is willing to have the next session of Parliament at the earliest. It would be appropriate to have the Budget Session, 2021 in January 2012 keeping in mind the unprecedented circumstances created by Covid-19 pandemic,” Joshi said.

The Minister also pointed out that the Monsoon Session was delayed due to Covid pandemic this year due to pandemic. The Monsson Session of Parliament in September this year was one of the most productive sessions of Parliament with 27 Bills passed by both Houses in continuous sitting.