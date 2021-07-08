No traces of coronavirus in River Ganga: Study

New Delhi: A government-authorized study has found no traces of novel coronavirus in Ganga waters after dead bodies were fished out from the river in some districts of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar during the peak of the second wave.

Reportedly, the study was conducted by the National Mission for Clean Ganga under the Jal Shakti Ministry in collaboration with the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research’s (CSIR’s) Indian Institute of Toxicology Research (IITR), Lucknow, the Central Pollution Control Board, and the state pollution control boards.

The Centre had formed a panel to study the possibility of traces of COVID-19 after dead bodies were seen floating in the Ganga river in some districts of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

The study was conducted in two phases with the samples being taken from Kannuj, Unnao, Kanpur, Hamirpur, Allahabad, Varanasi, Balia, Buxar, Ghazipur, Patna, and Chhapra, added reports.

The study also included checking the biological characteristics of the river, added reports.