No Protest Allowed At Jantar Mantar On Aug 21, Section 163 BNSS Imposed: Delhi Police

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New Delhi: Delhi Police on Thursday clarified that no permission has been granted for any protest at Jantar Mantar on August 21 regarding reservation reforms. ANI informed about this in an X post today.

As per the post, police said videos circulating on social media claiming that permission had been given for the protest are “false and misleading.”

“There are various videos circulating regarding the alleged grant of permission for a protest, on the issue of reservation reforms, at Jantar Mantar on 21 August is false and misleading. No permission has been granted to anyone in this regard for 21st Aug at Jantar Mantar,” Delhi Police stated.

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The police further clarified that prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the BNSS — earlier Section 144 CrPC — are already in force in the New Delhi District.

Section 163 BNSS bans unlawful gatherings and restricts protests in sensitive areas without prior approval from authorities.

The clarification comes amid calls on social media for a demonstration at Jantar Mantar demanding changes in reservation policy.