New Delhi: The Supreme Court has directed the Central and state governments on Sunday to formulate a national policy on the admission of patients in hospitals. The apex court said that no patient shall be denied hospitalization or essential drugs for lack of local residential proof or the absence of identity proof.

A three-member bench headed by Justice DY Chandrachud and comprising Justice L Nageswara Rao and Justice Ravindra Bhat directed the above stated national policy to formulate within two weeks.

The apex court released its order on Sunday night and directed that the Central government, in collaboration with State governments, has to prepare a buffer stock of oxygen in order to ensure supply lines that shall continue to function even during unexpected circumstances.

The emergency stocks shall be created within the next four days and is to be replenished on a day to day basis, in addition to the existing allocation of oxygen supply to the States.

The order further stated that any clampdown regarding information on social media or harassment caused to individuals seeking/delivering help on any platform will attract a coercive exercise of jurisdiction by the Court.

