No More Covid Vaccination After Saturday For 18-44-Years In Delhi

Delhi: The vacination programme for the 18-44 age group will be temporarily stopped in Delhi as no stocks of anti-Covid vaccine will be left after Saturday, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party said on Friday.

“As many as 133 sites administering Covishield to 18-44 will be shut after tomorrow (Saturday),” party MLA Atishi told a press conference.

Shortage of anti-Covid vaccines for 18-44 age group has forced the Delhi administration to shut around 235 vaccination centres in the past few days, she said.

However, 661 vaccination centres in 499 locations for the 45 years plus, and healthcare/frontline workers will remain operational, as while Covaxin stock for this age group is for less than a day’s, but Covishield stock is enough for another eight days, Atishi added.

As many as 77,438 doses of vaccines were administered in the last 24 hours.

“When we started off inoculating the youth between 18-44, the programme was running in nearly 99 schools, at 368 sites. Covaxin’s supply had already ended, and Covishield’s supply is also nearing its end. So, as of today, those between 18-44 are being jabbed in only 46 schools, in 133 sites,” Atishi said.