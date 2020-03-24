New Delhi: Amid the coronavirus outbreak, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today announced that the bank will not charge any fee to its customer pertaining to the minimum balance requirement fee.

Addressing media persons via video conference, the Finance Minister said, “Debit card holders who withdraw cash from any bank’s ATM can do it free of charge for the next 3 months.”

The Finance Minister also announced the extension of various deadlines including for income tax filing, aadhaar-pan linking and GST filing for March-May to June 30.

The deadline for schemes such as Vivaad se Vishwas and Sabka Vishwas have also been extended.

So far, the COVID-19 death toll in India reached to 10 with nearly 500 confirmed cases of the deadly infection.