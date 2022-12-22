No lockdown in India since 95% of people are vaccinated, says IMA doctor

Indians have a stronger immune system than Chinese people. India must return to COVID's fundamentals - “ testing, treating, tracing."

New-Delhi: The nation wont be placed under lockdown as 95 percent of the population are vaccinated, said Dr Anil Goyal of Indian Medical Association (IMA).

According to Dr Goyal, Indians have a stronger immune system than Chinese people. India must return to COVID’s fundamentals – “ testing, treating, tracing.”

Yesterday in India, two cases of BF.7 variant have been detected in Gujarat and two in Odisha.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya have also asked people to follow Covid-19 appropriate behaviour, including wearing of masks in the crowded places and get vaccinated.

India on thursday logged 185 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases declined to 3,402, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The total tally of Covid cases was recorded at 4.46 crore (4,46,76,515). The death toll stands at 5,30,681 with one death being reported from Delhi in the last 24 hours.

According to the ministry website, the active cases comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate increased to 98.80 per cent.

