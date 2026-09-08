No Liquor on Ashtami, curbs on DJs, announced by Bengal CM Adhikari

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Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari announced that all liquor shops and bars will remain closed across the state on Maha Ashtami. Besides, he also announced a complete ban on DJs during Durga Puja celebrations.

Adhikari said the Tourism Department and the Department of Information and Cultural Affairs would jointly organise a mega event on Mahalaya, marking the official launch of Durga Puja at Eden Gardens.

While addressing the gathering during the Durga Puja 2026 preparatory meeting on Monday, the CM said, “On the day of Mahalaya, the Tourism Department and the Department of Information and Cultural Affairs are jointly organising a mega event. The official launch of Durga Puja will take place at Eden Gardens right on Mahalaya. This grand event will feature a special drone show and fireworks display. In addition, three major aerial drone shows will also take place.”

The Chief Minister also announced restrictions on the use of DJs during Durga Puja celebrations and immersion processions, stressing that organisers, vendors and the public would be required to comply with the guidelines.

“DJs cannot be played during Durga Puja, nor can they be played during the immersion processions. Total compliance from all puja organisers, vendors, and the public is mandatory to preserve public safety and order,” he said.

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He further announced that Maha Ashtami would be observed as a complete dry day across the state, with liquor shops and bars ordered to remain closed.

The Chief Minister also announced awards in several categories to recognise excellence among Durga Puja organisers.

“On behalf of the West Bengal government, awards will be presented to recognise excellence across various categories during Durga Puja. Awards will be conferred for Best Idol, Best Pandal, Best Eco-Friendly Puja, Best Crowd Management, Best Pandal Art and Best Sculptor,” he said.

Adhikari said Durga Puja inauguration will not be allowed in West Bengal this year before Mahalaya, marking the beginning of the Devi Paksha, signalling a return to the traditional festival calendar after years of early inaugurations. He also said no Durga Puja carnival would be organised by the government this year.