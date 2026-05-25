No hearse available, Telangana family carries body on foot for 4 Km

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Hyderabad: In a distressing incident, a grieving family was forced to carry the body of their relative on foot after a government hospital failed to provide them with a hearse in Telangana.

The incident took place in Bhadradri Kothagudem district, where Kande Venkanna (42), a resident of Subhash Nagar, was taken to a local area hospital on Sunday evening after suffering from severe heatstroke, where he died during treatment.

However, the family, unable to afford private transport, says they repeatedly requested hospital authorities to arrange a mortuary van. Despite their appeals, they alleged that no vehicle was provided even after waiting for nearly two hours.

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With no immediate assistance provided, relatives and locals were forced to carry the body on their shoulders for nearly four kilometres.

The hospital and district officials reportedly took note of the incident after videos and photographs began circulating on social media.

A preliminary inquiry has been initiated to determine why a hearse was not made available in time.