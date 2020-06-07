No gas leak found in Mumbai, says fire brigade

Mumbai: The Mumbai fire brigade has not come across any gas leak incident during visits to different places in the metropolis during the night, officials said here on Sunday.

As many as 17 fire engines along with senior officers were sent to various locations in Chembur, Mankhurd, Ghatkopar, Powai, and Andheri following complaints about gas leaks since late Saturday night.

The fire brigade men covered an area spread over several square kms to locate the source of the alleged gas leak, including a search at the US Vitamin Company in Govandi east.

From 9.30 pm last night, the fire brigade had received phone calls and social media messages from people who complained of a mysterious foul smell – suspected to be a gas leak – in several east-central suburbs which, however, turned out to be unfounded after investigation.

Nevertheless, as a precaution, the fire brigade has advised people that in case of any suspected gas leak, they should not panic but breathe through a wet towel, cloth or handkerchief to avoid ill-effects till help arrives.