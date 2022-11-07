No force can stop the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ in between: Rahul Gandhi

Nanded: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Monday asserted that no force can stop the party’s ongoing ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ in between.

“No force can stop the party’s ongoing ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ in between. The yatra will only stop in Srinagar, J&K and we will hoist the tricolour national flag there. The aim of the yatra is to unite the country,” the ANI tweeted quoting Rahul Gandhi.

It is to be noted here that earlier in the day a Bengaluru court directed the Twitter to temporarily block the accounts of Congress party and Bharat Jodo Yatra for allegedly infringing the statutory copyright owned by MRT Music by illegally using sound records of the film KGF Chapter-2.

The complaint was filed by MRT music and FIR was lodged against Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Jairam Ramesh and Supriya Shrinate at Yeshwanthpur Police Station.

Meanwhile, reacting to the court order, the Congress party on its Twitter handle said, “We have read on social media about an adverse order from a Bengaluru court against INC & BJY SM handles. We were neither made aware of nor present at court proceedings. No copy of order has been received. We’re pursuing all the legal remedies at our disposal.”