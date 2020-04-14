passenger train services cancelled

No booking for passenger, mail, express trains till May 3: Railways

By IANS
New Delhi: Soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended the lockdown to combat the novel coronavirus outbreak till May 3, the Indian Railways also decided to extend the cancellation of passenger train services till the lockdown period.

The railway ministry in a statement said, “In continuation of the measures taken in the wake of Covid-19 lockdown, it has been decided that all passenger train services of Indian Railways including premium trains, mail and express trains, passenger trains, suburban trains, Kolkata Metro Rail, Konkan Railway etc shall continue to remain cancelled till May 3.

It said that to ensure essential supplies reach various parts of the country — movement of goods and parcel trains will continue.

Pointing out towards the rules of cancellation of all passenger train tickets the ministry said, all counters for booking of rail journey tickets for reserved or unreserved travel at railway stations and outside railway station premises shall remain closed upto May 3.

The railways earlier suspended the services of over 13,600 passenger, mail and express trains as a measure to stop the spread of Covid-19 between March 24 and April 14.

