NLSIU Bengaluru Cancels Convocation amid Row over Invite To CJI Surya Kant, BCI Chairman

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Bengaluru: The National Law School of India University (NLSIU), Bengaluru has cancelled its 34th Annual Convocation for the graduating batch of 2026, citing “unavoidable circumstances”, amid strong opposition from students and alumni over the proposed attendance of Chief Justice of India Justice Surya Kant and Bar Council of India Chairman Manan Kumar Mishra.

In a notice dated August 27, the Registrar said the convocation, which was proposed for September 12, would not be held.

“Despite our collective best efforts, due to unavoidable circumstances, we are unable to hold the 34th Annual Convocation,” the notice said.

Degrees will now be conferred in absentia after approval from the governing bodies, with students given the option to receive certificates by courier or collect them from campus.

The controversy started in Hyderabad. Students of NALSAR University of Law had opposed inviting CJI Surya Kant as chief guest for their convocation. Upset over the protest, the BCI Chairman had directed state bar councils not to enrol NALSAR’s 2026 batch as advocates. The order triggered nationwide outrage and was withdrawn within hours.

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Condemning the BCI action as an attack on freedom of expression, more than 700 students and alumni of NLSIU – including 165 graduating students, 409 current students and 128 alumni – issued a joint statement, demanding an unconditional apology from the BCI to the NALSAR community. They also opposed the invitation to CJI Surya Kant and Manan Kumar Mishra for their own convocation.

Later, CJI Surya Kant reportedly held a 90-minute interaction session with NLSIU students to address their concerns, but the protest did not subside, forcing the university to call off the ceremony.

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