Nizamuddin area sanitised after 24 tested corona positive

New Delhi: Even as the Delhi Police on Tuesday continued to evacuate people from the Nizamuddin Markaz, the entire area of the southwest Delhi’s Hazrat Nizamuddin Basti and Nizamuddin west was sanitised by the sanitation workers.

In a series of tweets, Congress leader Yasmin Kidwai shared the pictures and videos of sanitation workers involved in sanitising the area.

She said, “It’s time to take steps to counter the fear of the virus. Nizamuddin west and Hazrat Nizamuddin Basti have been once again thoroughly sanitised – big thanks to Farhad Suri Faroukh sahab and all the sanitisation and health workers who at great personal risk have gone door to door sanitising the area thoroughly.”

She further said that it was not an easy job and some of the workers have come riding bicycles for nine hours to help the people here.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said, “Twenty-four people have tested positive.”

On Monday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal ordered an FIR against a ‘maulana’ who led the congregation at the ‘markaz’ (centre) in West Nizamuddin in south Delhi.

Delhi Police has cordoned off a large area at Nizamuddin West where several people showed symptoms of coronavirus after taking part in the religious gathering, Jain said, 1,033 people have been shifted to various places.

“Seven-hundred people who attended this congregation have been quarantined while around 335 people have been admitted to hospitals,” Jain said, adding that screening of all those who participated in the event is being conducted by the government.

The Delhi Police also identified over 1830 people who attended the religious congregation in Nizamuddin West earlier this month.

The source said that 501 people from Tamil Nadu, 216 from Assam, 156 from Uttar Pradesh, 109 from Maharashtra, 107 from Madhya Pradesh, 86 from Bihar, 73 from West Bengal, 55 from Hyderabad, 45 from Karnataka, 46 from Ranchi, 34 from Uttarakhand, 22 from Haryana, 15 each from Himachal Pradesh and Kerala, 19 from Rajasthan, 21 from Andaman and Nicobar Islands, 15 from Odisha and nine from Punjab attended the religious congregation.

Besides the Indian nationals, 281 foreign nationals also attended the religious congregation.

The source said that the force was trying to identify the families of the persons who attended the programme to put them into quarantine centres after conducting the tests.

