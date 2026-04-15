Nitish Kumar’s reign ends, BJP’s Samrat Choudhary takes oath as new Bihar CM

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Bihar: Samrat Choudhary has taken oath as the new Chief Minister of Bihar today that is on Wednesday. The swearing-in ceremony took place at Lok Bhavan in Patna at 11 AM. Choudhary will become the 24th chief minister of Bihar and the first leader from BJP to take the top post in the state.

Following the resignation of Nitish Kumar from the post of Chief Minister, 57-year-old Choudhary was elected as the BJP’s leader of the Legislature Party in Bihar on April 14. Nitish has been elected as a Rajya Sabha member of parliament (MP).

Choudhary’s swearing in as Bihar CM marks the end of an era dominated by Nitish Kumar, who become the CM for a record 10th time in 2025 after the NDA registered a landmark victory in the assembly elections.

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Choudhary started his career in the 1990s with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and later joined the BJP in 2018.

Choudhary’s father, Shakuni Choudhary, was a six-time MLA from the Tarapur constituency. His mother, Parvati Devi, won the same seat in 1998 for the now-defunct Samta Party.