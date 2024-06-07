Nitish Kumar tries to touch Modi’s feet, but what the PM-designate did will win your heart; Watch

New Delhi: Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal (United) president Nitish Kumar tried to touch the feet of Narendra Modi at old Parliament during NDA Parliamentary party meeting today.

During the meeting, senior BJP leader Rajnath Singh proposed Modi’s name as the leader of the Parliamentary party. All the important leaders including Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari, HD Kumaraswamy, and Chandrababu Naidu supported the proposal.

Nitish Kumar also expressed his support to Modi and while returning to his seat, he tried to touch his Modi feet. However, Modi resisted the Bihar Chief Minister from touching his feet and shook hands with him.

Meanwhile, a video of the humble gestures of the two senior leaders have gone viral on different social media platforms.

Watch the viral video of Nitish Kumar trying to touch Modi’s feet:

The moment Nitish Kumar touched PM @narendramodi’s feet inside Indian Parliament. pic.twitter.com/MMM1LzOnd4 — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) June 7, 2024

On the occasion, Narendra Modi, after being elected as the leader of the NDA Parliamentary party on Friday, congratulated the alliance partners on their victory and slammed the Congress-led INDIA bloc over the latter’s posturing over Lok Sabha numbers.

The PM-designate described the 2024 victory as one of the biggest for the BJP-led alliance and said that the Opposition parties, in spite of conceding defeat, were projecting it as a loss for the NDA and a victory for the INDIA bloc.