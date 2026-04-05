Nitish Kumar to take oath as Rajya Sabha MP on April 10

Advertisement

Patna: Incumbent Chief Minister and Janata Dal (United) chief Nitish Kumar is set to formally take the oath as a Rajya Sabha MP on April 10, confirmed Bihar BJP leader Sanjay Saraogi on Sunday.

Following the oath-taking ceremony, Saraogi outlined the roadmap for the new cabinet formation, emphasising a collaborative approach involving senior party leadership and alliance partners.

“The Chief Minister, our Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) central leadership and the NDA will sit together and take a decision on this,” he said.

The development comes amid heightened political activity in Bihar, as the state’s longest-serving Chief Minister and Janata Dal (United) chief Nitish Kumar earlier resigned as a member of the Bihar Legislative Council (MLC), marking the next major political transition as he prepares to assume office in the Rajya Sabha after being elected earlier last month.

On March 5, the 75-year-old penned a heartfelt message announcing his decision. He expressed his longing desire to be a member of both houses of the Bihar Legislature as well as the Houses of Parliament. He asserted his commitment to building a “developed Bihar” and extended his “cooperation and guidance” to the new government.

Advertisement

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) welcomed Kumar’s decision and lauded his return to the parliamentary democracy.

Reacting to the development, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sinha said, “It is his own decision. It is the constitutional arrangement that he will have to resign from one place if he is taking an oath at another…”

Former JD(U) MP Chandeshwar Chandravanshi remarked, “He has brought Bihar here… He is going to Delhi, but he will have a hold of Bihar’s politics… His vision is not for Bihar but for the entire…”

JD(U) MLA Dulal Chandra Goswami said that the party chief Nitish Kumar included Bihar in the “list of developed states” and his resignation from his position as Member of the Legislative Council (MLC) is a “loss for the state.”

(Source: ANI)