Nitish Kumar to take oath as Rajya Sabha member tomorrow

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Patna: Nitish Kumar will travel to Delhi and will take oath as a member of the Rajya Sabha on Friday (April 10) and Bihar is likely to get a new chief minister next week.

Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary confirmed the schedule, noting that Nitish Kumar’s swearing-in will precede the oath of other newly elected MPs from the state.

After taking his oath, Nitish Kumar will return back to Patna the same day and a Bihar Cabinet meeting has been scheduled from April 13 to discuss his successor.

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A new Bihar Chief Minister could take oath on April 15, with the swearing-in ceremony expected to be held at Gandhi Maidan in Patna.

Bihar’s newly elected Rajya Sabha MPs, including BJP national president Nitin Naveen and Sivesh Kumar, will take their oaths on April 16 during a special session of Parliament.

Alongside BJP leaders, Upendra Kushwaha, head of the RLM, will also be sworn in on the same day. All ceremonies will take place in the Rajya Sabha.

Also Read: Nitish Kumar To Take Oath As Rajya Sabha MP On April 10