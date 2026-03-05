Nitish Kumar to quit as Bihar CM, will file nomination for Rajya Sabha

Advertisement

Patna: JDU chief Nitish Kumar on Thursday said that he will step down as the Chief Minister of Bihar moving to the Rajya Sabha.

The veteran JDU leader said he wished to fulfil a long-standing aspiration of becoming a member of both Houses of the Bihar Legislature as well as both Houses of Parliament.

Taking to X, Kumar shared a post saying, “”For more than two decades, you have consistently placed your trust and support in me, and it is on the strength of that trust that we have served Bihar and all of you with complete dedication. It was the power of your trust and support that has enabled Bihar today to present a new dimension of development and dignity. For this, I have expressed my gratitude to you many times in the past as well. From the very beginning of my parliamentary journey, there has been a desire in my heart to become a member of both Houses of the Bihar Legislature as well as both Houses of Parliament. In keeping with this aspiration, I seek to become a member of the Rajya Sabha in the elections being held this time.”

पिछले दो दशक से भी अधिक समय से आपने अपना विश्वास एवं समर्थन मेरे साथ लगातार बनाए रखा है, तथा उसी के बल पर हमने बिहार की और आप सब लोगों की पूरी निष्ठा से सेवा की है। आपके विश्वास और समर्थन की ही ताकत थी कि बिहार आज विकास और सम्मान का नया आयाम प्रस्तुत कर रहा है। इसके लिए पूर्व में… — Nitish Kumar (@NitishKumar) March 5, 2026

Advertisement

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to file nomination papers for the Rajya Sabha polls. Union Home Minister Amit Shah is expected to be present at the time of filing of the nomination papers.

Former Bihar CM Lalu Prasad Yadav, the late BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi, and former MP Nagmani Kushwaha had already served in all four legislative bodies during their political journeys.

Also Read: Nitish Kumar Takes Oath As Chief Minister Of Bihar For 10th Time