Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi take same flight to Delhi ahead of NDA, INDIA coalition

New-Delhi: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and Tejashwi Yadav boarded the same Patna-Delhi Vistara flight UK-718 to attend both NDA and INDIA bloc meeting which are scheduled to take place in New Delhi a day after Lok Sabha election results.

The meeting by the Union Cabinet is scheduled to take place at around 3:30 pm while the meeting by the INDIA bloc will be held in the national capital at 6 pm.

In the Lok Sabha election results, the BJP-led NDA bagged 294 seats in the 543-member Parliament, 22 more than the magic figure of 272. The INDIA Opposition bloc finished with 234, 38 less than the majority mark.

While, Kumar whose NDA-allied JD (U) has won 12 of the 40 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar and Tejashwi Yadav’s RJD, an INDIA bloc partner, has secured four Lok Sabha seats.

During the weekend, Kumar had visited Delhi and met top BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

