Nitish Kumar takes oath as Rajya Sabha member

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday took oath as a Rajya Sabha member. He was administered the oath as a member of the upper house

By Abhilasha

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New-Delhi: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday took oath as a Rajya Sabha member. He was administered the oath as a member of the upper house in the chamber of Rajya Sabha Chairman CP Radhakrishnan.

The ruling NDA party  is now likely to elect a new Chief Minister of the state on April 14. Nitish had already resigned as a member of the State Legislative Council. He stepped down on March 30 after being elected to the Rajya Sabha.

The oath-taking ceremony was attended by Bihar Deputy Chief Ministers Vijay Kumar Sinha and Samrat Choudhary, who had arrived in New Delhi.

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Also Read: Nitish Kumar To Take Oath As Rajya Sabha Member Tomorrow

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