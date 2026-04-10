Nitish Kumar takes oath as Rajya Sabha member

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New-Delhi: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday took oath as a Rajya Sabha member. He was administered the oath as a member of the upper house in the chamber of Rajya Sabha Chairman CP Radhakrishnan.

The ruling NDA party is now likely to elect a new Chief Minister of the state on April 14. Nitish had already resigned as a member of the State Legislative Council. He stepped down on March 30 after being elected to the Rajya Sabha.

The oath-taking ceremony was attended by Bihar Deputy Chief Ministers Vijay Kumar Sinha and Samrat Choudhary, who had arrived in New Delhi.

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#WATCH | Nitish Kumar takes oath as a Member of the Rajya Sabha. (Video Source: Sansad TV/YouTube) pic.twitter.com/ZFbf761Wrm — ANI (@ANI) April 10, 2026

Also Read: Nitish Kumar To Take Oath As Rajya Sabha Member Tomorrow