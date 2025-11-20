Nitish Kumar takes oath as chief minister of Bihar for 10th time

Advertisement

Patna: JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar took oath as the chief minister of Bihar for a record 10th time at Patna’s historic Gandhi Maidan on Thursday. Along with him, 19 ministers took oath as well.

The swearing-in ceremony is being attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP national president J P Nadda and several other top leaders of NDA. The event is also being attended by NDA Chief Ministers including Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio, Andhra Pradesh CM N. Chandrababu Naidu, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi and Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami.

On Wednesday, Nitish Kumar resigned as the Bihar CM and then staked claim before Governor Arif Mohammed Khan to form the new government.

He was first elected as leader of the JD (U) Legislature Party during the meeting with the new MLAs held at his official residence in Patna. He was also unanimously elected as leader of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) Legislature Party ahead of the formation of a new government under his leadership in the State today.

Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha were also elected as leader and deputy leader of the BJP Legislature Party, respectively, during the meeting held at the BJP State headquarters.

Uttar Pradesh’s Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, who was appointed as the central observer for the election of the Legislature Party Leader in Bihar, proposed the names of both leaders, and the remaining MLAs supported the proposal.

