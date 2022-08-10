Patna: Nitish Kumar takes oath as Bihar Chief Minister for record eighth time, while RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav also took oath as the Deputy CM.

Yesterday, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar broke away from NDA coalition government and joined hands with the RJD, Congress.

Also present at the swearing-in ceremony held at Raj Bhavan were Tejashwi Yadav’s wife Rajshri, former CM Rabri Devi, RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav and scores of party workers.

He submitted his resignation as CM to the Bihar Governor and staked claim to form gvernment as head of Grand Alliance.

Nitish addressed the media right outside the Governor’s house and announced that “all his MPs and MLAs reached a consensus” to leave NDA.