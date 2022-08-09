Patna: Nitish Kumar resigns as Bihar CM and is all set to form a coalition with RJD government.

Kumar meet Governor Phagu Chauhan today to tender his resignation as the Chief Minister of the state. Kumar decided to split with ally BJP for a second time in eight years.

He submitted a letter of support of 160 MLAs just hours after formally announcing that the alliance between the JD(U) and the BJP has broken off.

“I have resigned. We have broken the alliance with NDA. All JD(U) MPs and MLAs wanted to leave NDA,” said Nitish Kumar after resigning as Bihar CM.

Nitish Kumar meets Tejashwi Yadav after resigning as CM. RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav will get Home Ministry, sources in the party said.