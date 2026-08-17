Nitin Nabin names Vasundhara Raje BJP vice-president, Smriti Irani becomes general secretary

Advertisement

New-Delhi: The BJP today announced its fresh team under its national chief Nitin Nabin ahead of elections in many states.

Former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje Scindia and former BJP national general secretary Ram Madhav among those appointed as national vice presidents. Former Union minister Smriti Irani has been appointed a national general secretary.

The appointments were announced by BJP national president Nitin Nabin and take effect immediately, according to a party press release dated August 17.

The list also includes former Uttarakhand chief minister Tirath Singh Rawat, Baijayant Jay Panda, D Purandeswari, Rekha Verma, Varshaben Narendrabhai Doshi, Bharti Pravin Pawar, Manpreet Singh Badal, Lal Singh Arya, M Nagaraja, Tariq Mansoor and Madhuchandra Kar.

Advertisement

The BJP has appointed eight national general secretaries. Along with Smriti Irani, the list includes Vinod Tawde, Sunil Bansal, Biplab Kumar Deb, Satish Poonia, Gajendra Patel, Harish Dwivedi and Sanjay Bhatia.

BJP organisational secretary BL Santhosh will continue as national general secretary (organisation), while Shivprakash and Saudan Singh have been appointed national joint general secretaries (organisation).

Piyush Goyal has been named national treasurer, with Rajesh Mangal appointed national joint treasurer.

Sambit Patra has been named North-East coordinator, while Tarun Chugh has been appointed central office in-charge.