Nitin Gadkari assumes charge as Transport Minister, says India to get world-class infrastructure

New Delhi: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday said that India will be equipped with world-class, modern infrastructure at an accelerated pace.

He said this while taking charge of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

Gadkari will be at the helm of his ministry for a record third straight term. Along with him Ajay Tamta and Harsh Malhotra also assumed office. Tamta and Malhotra are the Ministers of State (MoS) in the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

“Resuming office as the Minister of Road Transport and Highways, alongside Ministers of State @Shri AjayTamtaBJPJi and Shri @hdmalhotraJi,” said Gadkari.

“Heartfelt gratitude to the Hon’ble Prime Minister, Shri @narendramodiJi, for reassigning me this role in Modi 3.0. Under your visionary leadership, India will be equipped with world-class, modern infrastructure at an accelerated pace,” Gadkari further said.

During his earlier tenure, the average pace of national highway construction increased by 143 per cent, according to government data. Gadkari is also credited with launching the Bharat New Car Assessment Programme for the safety rating of passenger cars.

The veteran leader scored a hat-trick by winning the Nagpur Lok Sabha seat with a margin of 1.37 lakh votes.