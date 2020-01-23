Nirbhaya convicts asked their last wishes ahead of hanging on Feb 1

Delhi: The four death row convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya gangrape-murder case have been asked about their last wishes by the Jail authorities. The four are set to be hanged on February 1.

According to reports, ahead of their execution, prison rules allow death convicts to meet one family member of their choice. Following the rule, the four convicts were asked about meeting their family members. They were also asked if they wanted to leave their property to anyone.

Here is the list of questions that the convicts were asked:

Whether they want to meet anyone before the hanging Whether they want to leave their property to anyone Whether they want to nominate anybody as their nominee Whether they want to make any will or testament Whether they want to read any religious book or any other book of their choice

It is to be noted that fresh death warrants were issued by a Delhi court on January 17 for the hanging of Vinay Sharma (26), Akshay Kumar Singh (31), Mukesh Kumar Singh (32) and Pawan (26) on February 1 after their hanging scheduled in Tihar jail on January 22 had been postponed due to pending petitions.

In the Nirbhaya case six people gang-raped and brutally assaulted the 23-year-old paramedic student, referred to as Nirbhaya or fearless, on the intervening night of December 16-17, 2012. The violent attack on the young girl took place inside a moving bus in south Delhi, after which she was thrown out on the road.