Nirbhaya case: Pawan moves SC against rejection of minor plea

New Delhi: One of the convicts in the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case moved the Supreme Court against the Delhi High Court order dismissing his plea that he was a juvenile at the time of the incident in December 2012.

The Delhi High Court in December declined to entertain Pawan Kumar Gupta’s plea claiming he was a juvenile. The trial court had already rejected his plea.

Besides, Gupta, who is on a death row along with three other convicts, sought a direction restraining the authorities from executing the death penalty, which has been extended from January 22 to February 1.

Earlier in the day, a Delhi court issued fresh death warrants for February 1 against the four convicts — Vinay Sharma (26), Mukesh Kumar (32), Akshay Kumar Singh (31) and Pawan (25).

Also, President Ram Nath Kovind earlier in the day rejected the mercy petition of Mukesh. The other three condemned convicts are yet to avail this constitutional remedy.

On January 14, the top court dismissed the curative petitions of Vinay and Mukesh against their conviction and death penalty, and also refused to stay their execution. Akshay and Pawan, the other two convicts are yet to file curative petition in the apex court.

(IANS)