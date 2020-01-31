New Dalhi: A Delhi Court on Friday deferred the execution of the death warrant in 2002 Delhi gangrape case after the convicts sought a stay on their hanging which was scheduled for 6 AM on February 1.

No new date for the execution of the four death row inmates has been issued yet.

Additional Sessions Judge Dharmendra Rana passed the order.

Convicts have the option of moving a mercy petition before the president only after the apex court dismisses their curative plea.

Twenty-three-year-old paramedical student Nirbhaya was gangraped inside a moving bus and her friend was beaten up in Delhi on December 16, 2012.

Eleven days after the assault, the victim was transferred to a hospital in Singapore for emergency treatment but succumbed to her injuries two days later.