Nirbhaya case convicts will not be hanged on March 3

New Delhi: A court here on Monday again deferred the execution of the four convicts in Nirbhaya rape and murder case, slated for Tuesday, till further orders.

“Despite a stiff resistance from the victim’s side, I am of the opinion that any condemned convict must not meet his Creator with a grievance in his bosom that the courts of this country have not acted fairly in granting him an opportunity to exhaust his legal remedies,” Additional Sessions Judge Dharmendra Rana said.

“It is hereby directed that the execution of death warrants against all the convicts scheduled for March 3 is deferred till further order,” he added.