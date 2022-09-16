Nine killed in house collapse in Lucknow

By Abhilasha

Lucknow: Nine persons were killed and two seriously injured when a wall of a house collapsed due to heavy rain, said officials here.

The incident took place in the early hours of Friday in Dilkusha locality in the cantonment area of the state capital.

The injured have been admitted to the Civil hospital.

The deceased include three men, three women and three children.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the incident and announced a compensation of Rs four lakh each for the kin of the deceased.

District Magistrate Suryapal Gangwar reached the accident site and supervised relief operations.

