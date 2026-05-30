Nine arrested with links to Pakistan’s ISI, Dawood links in Delhi

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New-Delhi: In a major counter-terror operation, the Delhi Police Special Cell have arrested nine individuals including Nepali allegedly linked to a Pakistan-based network involving the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and elements of the Mumbai underworld.

Officials said arms, explosives and other incriminating materials were recovered during the operation, which investigators describe as a significant breakthrough from a national security perspective. The seized material reportedly includes sophisticated pistols, grenades and other items suspected to have been intended for use in terror-related activities.

Forensic examination of the recovered material is currently underway. Officials said the seizure prevented what could have been a serious security threat.

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The nine arrested individuals are reported to be from Delhi, Mumbai and Punjab. Sources said some foreign nationals are also among those taken into custody.

Preliminary investigations suggest the accused were preparing to carry out major terror attacks in different parts of India.