Nigerian national runs naked in Gurugram, arrested

A Nigerian man has been arrested after he was caught running naked on a busy road near Tulip Chowk in sector 69 in Gurugram.

Gurugram: A Nigerian national has been arrested after he was caught running naked on a busy road in Gurugram, police said.

According to the police, the man was seen running naked near Tulip Chowk in sector 69 at around 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

When police reached the spot, he ran towards a nearby village where local residents caught him and tied him to a tree.

The police immediately took the man into custody and rushed him to a civil hospital for check-up.

“We have arrested the Nigerian national and are investigating the matter. His mental health is found to be stable, we will register a case against him,” Badshahpur SHO Madan Lal said.

“We are trying to establish the reason behind the behaviour. We are probing whether he was under the influence of any drugs or alcohol,” he added.

