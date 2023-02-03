NIA receives threat mail about terror attack in Mumbai, police start probe

Mumbai: The National Investigative Agency have received a mail from an unidentified person claiming to be a Talibani member threatening to carry out a terror attack in Mumbai. The entire city is on high alert

According to the Mumbai police “The person who sent the threat mail described himself to be a Talibani. He said that there would be a terror attack in Mumbai.”

After receiving the threat mail, NIA along with Mumbai Police have started a joint probe to unearth the truth.

In last October, the Mumbai police had received a suspicious call from an unidentified caller informing that the bombs are planted at several places across the city.

According to the police, a call was received by a caller claiming that three bombs have been planted in the city at Infinity Mall Andheri, PVR Mall Juhu, and Sahara Hotel Airport.