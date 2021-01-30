NIA Likely To Take Over Israel Embassy Blast Case

By WCE 1 8
Pic Courtesy: Indian Express

New Delhi: A day after a low intensity IED blast took place near the Israel Embassy in the high-security central Delhi area, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) which also inspected the blast site, is likely to register a case, sources said on Saturday.

A team of NIA officials had visited the blast site Friday evening and collected materials from the site. The team of the NIA officials also carried out complete mapping of the area to identify the route and the persons involved in the blast.

According to sources, the NIA also had a chat with the Delhi Police officials and the bomb squad.

The source said that the agency is soon likely to register a case in the blast incident.

According to Delhi Police, a low intensity bomb exploded near the Israel Embassy on Aurangzeb road around 5.05 p.m. on Friday, in which windowpanes of three vehicles were damaged. No one was injured in the blast.

The source said that the NIA will also try to find out the nature of the bomb used in the blast as it has got the ammonia nitrate and ball bearing particles from the blast site.

 

You might also like
Nation

India Continues Lower Number Of New Covid Cases, 13K New Cases 137 Deaths

Nation

10 Killed, Over 25 Injured In Bus-Truck Collision On Moradabad–Agra Highway

Nation

Singhu Border Violence: 44 People Including Man Who Attacked SHO Alipur With Sword…

Business

Diesel And Petrol Price At All Time High In Bhubaneswar On Saturday, Check Rates Here

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.