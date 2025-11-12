NIA forms special investigation team to probe Delhi car blast having Jaish-e-Mohammad module link

Advertisement

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has constituted a “dedicated and comprehensive” investigation team to probe the recent Delhi car blast incident– a terrorist attack executed by a Jaish-e-Mohammad module unearthed by Indian agencies, top sources said.

The team will function under the supervision of senior officers of the rank of Superintendent of Police and above, ensuring a coordinated and in-depth probe into the case.

The move comes a day after the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) formally handed over the investigation to the NIA, citing a terror angle behind the explosion.

Following the transfer, the NIA promptly registered a case and launched a detailed investigation to trace those responsible and uncover the broader network involved, if any.

Sources added that the agency is also coordinating with other central and state security units as part of its ongoing probe.

The NIA team will investigate several angle including “whether the explosion was intentional or accidental”. However, it is clear that this incident is an integral part of the same chain in which the agencies uncovered a major terror module and seized a huge cache of explosives from Faridabad.

Agencies, however, have cleared that the blast near the Red Fort has ultimately been linked to an incident involving some objectionable posters found in the jurisdiction of Naugam Police Post in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, following which an FIR was registered on October 19, 2025.

The NIA will also probe the role of Maulvi Irfan Ahmad Waghay, who was arrested from Shopian and Zamir Ahmad from Wakura, Ganderbal, between October 20 and 27, 2025.

The investigation will also include the role of one Dr Adeel, who was arrested on November 5 from Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh, and on November 7, 2025, an AK-56 rifle and other ammunition were seized from Anantnag Hospital.

The investigation comprises the recovery on November 8, 2025 in which additional weapons, pistols, and explosives were seized from Al-Falah Medical College.

Advertisement

During questioning, the information surfaced about others involved in the module, leading to the arrest of a doctor named Muzammil from Al-Falah Medical College in Faridabad. Based on these leads, more arrests followed, along with the seizure of a large cache of arms and explosives.

NIA investigation would expand the initial findings after a person named Madarasi, a resident of Dhauj of Faridabad, was arrested from his residence on November 9.

The recovery of huge consignment of explosives weighing 2,563 kilograms on November 10 from the residence of Hafeez Mohammad Ishtiyaq, an Imam at Al-Falah Mosque and a resident of Mewat, located in Dhera Colony in Faridabad is also part of extensive probe as well as the seizure of 358 kilograms of explosive materials, detonators, and timers.

In total, around 3,000 kilograms of explosive substances and bomb-making equipment were recovered from this module.

The role of one member of the module– Dr Umar, who worked at Al-Falah Medical College– who managed to flee after agencies intensified their crackdown, is also under part of NIA’s extensive investigation.

The CCTV footage indicates that the vehicle involved in the Red Fort explosion was being driven by Dr Umar of this module. The explosives used in the blast match those seized from Faridabad, where nearly 3,000 kilograms of similar materials were recovered.

The investigation into the explosion to clear out whether it was pre-planned or accidental is learnt to determine the ongoing investigation.

The NIA will also probe whether the action of fugitive Umar, cornered by the agencies’ sustained action, was an act in panic and desperation, as it eventually led to the Red Fort blast.

(ANI)