NIA en route to blast sites in Jalandhar and Amritsar

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Chandigarh: The National Investigation Agency teams are currently en route to the blast sites in Jalandhar and Amritsar to gather information and assist Punjab Police in the investigation today.

Two separate explosions took place near security establishments in Jalandhar and Amritsar yesterday. No casualties were reported due to the incident.

First incident took place near the BSF headquarters at Jalandhar’s BSF Chowk. In which a scooter linked to a delivery guy had got into flames after an explosion that took place suddenly and unexpectedly. Eyewitness accounts and CCTV visuals show flames shooting up instantly, with debris scattered across the road. A man standing close to the vehicle was seen leaving the spot moments after the blast.

After few hours, another blast took place in the Khasa area in Amritsar, outside an Army camp situated close to BSF installations. Early inputs suggest the possibility of an explosive being thrown by a person on a motorcycle, although this has not been officially confirmed.

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It is being said that Police, forensic experts, bomb disposal units and dog squads were immediately rushed to both the blast sites.

As per reports, In Jalandhar, a 22-year-old delivery worker linked to the scooter, along with another person, is being questioned as part of the investigation.

No conclusions have been drawn so far and possible angles are that have led to the situation or the reason is yet to be determined.

Further investigation into this matter is underway.