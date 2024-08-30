NIA conducts raids across 4 states in connection with Naxals

New Delhi: National Investigation Agency is conducting searches across four states in a Naxal case against the leaders of the banned outfit on Friday.

According to reports, the NIA investigations have indicated that several frontal organisations and Students Wings have been tasked to motivate and recruit cadres and propagate naxal ideology with the intent of waging a war against the Government of India.

They were accused of conspiring to commit acts of terror and violence in furtherance of this agenda, said NIA sources. The four states being raided in the Naxal case by the National Investigation Agency included Punjab Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

The National Investigation Agency is also conducted searches in Punjab in VHP leader Vikas Prabhakar murder case the NIA further informed.

