NHRC takes suo motu cognizance of WB’s publicly beating of couple case

New Delhi: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), India has taken suo motu cognizance of a couple who was mercilessly beaten up in Lakshmipur village of Chopra division in Uttar Dinajpur district.

According to the media report, carried on 30th June, 2024, the allegations of a love affair between the victim couple were discussed in an open meeting (Panchayat) by the annoyed villagers. Then, the miscreants started beating the duo.

The Commission, looking into the gravity of the issue, has asked its Director General (Investigation) to immediately constitute and send a team, headed by an officer, not below the rank of Senior Superintendent of Police, to visit the place of the incident to conduct an on-the-spot fact-finding enquiry in the matter and to submit a report to the Commission, at the earliest.