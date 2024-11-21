NHRC takes cognizance of complaint over land acquisition sans proper procedure in Telangana

New Delhi: NHRC takes cognizance of a complaint alleging harassment, torture and false implication of the villagers of Lagacharla, Vikarabad district in Telangana after they protested against the land acquisition without proper procedures.

Most of the victims of the alleged atrocities claim to be from the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Communities.

Fearing police action some villagers forced to leave their houses to take shelter in forests and farmlands without food, medical aid and basic amenities

NHRC issues notices to the Chief Secretary and Director General of Police, Telangana calling for a detailed report in the matter within two weeks.

Also decides to send its whole team for spot enquiry given the gravity of the matter.