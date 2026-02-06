NHAI to Train Contractor Workforce; Odisha Identified as Key Hub for Skill Development

Advertisement

In a major move to address quality concerns in national infrastructure, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is set to launch a massive skill development program targeting the ground-level workforce. Recognizing that the bulk of highway construction is executed by private sub-contractors, the initiative aims to bridge the gap between government standards and the actual technical execution on-site.

The government’s decision stems from the increasing complexity of modern highway projects, such as smart expressways and multi-layered bridges. By standardizing the skills of the “contractual workforce,” NHAI aims to ensure that projects are not only built to high-quality specifications but also have enhanced durability. This “maintenance-first” approach is expected to reduce the long-term repair costs of national assets.

In a first-of-its-kind “Village-Level Mapping,” NHAI identified 49 districts across 8 states as primary sources of construction labor. Odisha, along with states like Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal, has been identified as a key regional cluster. By setting up training hubs in these locations, NHAI intends to upskill workers closer to their homes, ensuring better retention and local livelihood opportunities.

To make the program sustainable, NHAI is not just training freshers. The initiative will identify experienced workers with 7-8 years of on-site experience and upskill them as “Master Trainers.” These veterans will serve as the bridge, training new manpower directly at project sites and local institutions.

Who Pays for the Training?

While the government sub-contracts work to private firms, NHAI is taking the lead in funding to ensure uniform quality across the board.

Seed Funding: NHAI will provide the initial capital to kickstart the program.

CSR Integration: Private construction companies (sub-contractors) will be required to contribute to the training costs through their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) commitments.

Training Partners: Local Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs), diploma colleges, and engineering institutes will serve as the official training centers.

To support continuous learning, a dedicated website will host capsule training videos and course materials. Upon completion, workers will receive certifications that not only validate their skills for NHAI projects but also significantly enhance their employability and wage potential across the broader infrastructure sector.