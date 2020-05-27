NHAI issues guidelines to get national highways monsoon-ready

New Delhi: To make national highways ready for the upcoming monsoon season, the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has issued new policy guidelines to expedite the process of highway maintenance.

The guidelines have been issued to regional officers and project directors to undertake maintenance of the National Highways on a top priority basis considering ensuing monsoon season.

“The aim is to facilitate timely action and keep the highway stretch es traffic-worthy ahead of the monsoon season i.e. latest by 30th June, 2020.

“The target is to ensure thorough planning of the requisite activities and the implementation of the same in a time-bound manner.”

According to the statement, regional officers have been delegated financial powers to take quick decisions regarding maintenance activities.

“Project directors have been advised to make assessment of the condition of highways supported by technology-driven tools through car mounted camera or drone or Network Survey Vehicle (NSV) etc for identification of various highway distress and plan rectification measures.

“All field officers have been directed to adhere to the timelines, regularly monitor the progress of maintenance work and keep reporting the same to the Authority at regular intervals,” it said.

(IANS)