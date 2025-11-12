NGT Directs Action to Protect Forest Land in South Delhi

Advertisement

New Delhi: The National Green Tribunal (NGT), Principal Bench on Tuesday, has taken serious note of the condition of certain forest lands in South Delhi.

During the hearing, it was observed that the forest land under the possession of the Forest Department lacked proper fencing, warning boards, and adequate tree plantation. Additionally, solid waste and construction/demolition debris were found around the area.

The Tribunal directed the concerned authorities to secure the forest land with proper fencing or natural hedges. Display boards warning against trespassing. Also undertake tree plantation using the Miyawaki method to develop dense forest cover.

Additionally, the NGT court also called for the removal of solid and construction waste from the forest area. Moreover, to report on landlocked forest parcels and propose remedial measures.

The District Magistrate (South) Delhi has been asked to submit a report on access issues, while all reports and compliance documents are to be submitted within one month.

The next hearing is scheduled for 5th January 2026. The Tribunal also corrected its earlier order dated September 25 regarding the attendance of one of the counsels.

The NGT emphasised the urgent need for protecting forest land and preventing environmental degradation.

Meanwhile, the NGT has directed the Uttar Pradesh Government to submit, within two weeks, a detailed timeline for mapping areas affected by heavy metal contamination in Kanpur Nagar, Kanpur Dehat, and Fatehpur districts on Wednesday.

The Tribunal also sought information on the number of affected individuals, the availability of medical facilities, and the progress in implementing previously recommended environmental and health measures. The Principal Bench, comprising Justice Prakash Shrivastava (Chairperson) and Afroz Ahmad (Expert Member), was hearing a batch of matters related to industrial pollution and water contamination caused by tanneries and other industries in the Jajmau and Rania regions of Kanpur.

The Tribunal instructed the Chief Secretary and Secretary, Health, Government of Uttar Pradesh, to submit a detailed plan covering the mapping of contaminated areas, the number of affected persons, medical infrastructure, and laboratories available for sample testing. The mapping exercise must also include analysis of groundwater, surface water, air, and food chain contamination. The matter will be next heard on November 25. (ANI)