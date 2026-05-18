Newly married woman found dead, dowry murder suspected

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New Delhi: A 33-year-old newly married woman from Noida was found dead under suspicious circumstances at her marital home in Bhopal’s Katara Hills area on May 12. It is being said that she was barely five months married when this incident took place.

The incident has triggered serious allegations of dowry harassment and domestic abuse from her family, who have accused her husband and in-laws of murder.

The deceased has been identified as Twisha Sharma and the accused is identified as Samarth Singh. It is also being said that accused mother also had involvement in the crime; the woman is identified as retired judge Giribala Singh.

According to reports, Twisha married Bhopal-based lawyer Samarth Singh in December 2025 after the two met through a dating application in 2024. After the wedding, she moved to Bhopal. However, her family claimed she wanted to return to Noida and had been facing harassment at her in-laws’ house.

Twisha’s family alleged that she was in touch with them till around 10 PM on the night of her death. They accused Samarth Singh and his mother of physically assaulting her and attempting to destroy evidence after her death. The family has claimed the death was linked to dowry-related harassment.

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Twisha’s family staged a protest outside the official residence of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav in Bhopal, demanding justice and a fresh post-mortem examination at All India Institute of Medical Sciences yesterday.

Following the allegations, police formed a six-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the case.

During the investigation it was learned by the SIT that this murder case includes harassment, assault, and destruction of evidence.

As per reports, Police has a registered a case against Samarth Singh and his mother under provisions related to dowry death and harassment under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

It is being said by the Police that efforts are ongoing to trace and arrest Samarth Singh

Further investigation into this matter is underway.