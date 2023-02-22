Newly-Married Couple found dead with stab injuries in Chhattisgarh

Raipur: A newly-married couple was found dead with stab injuries on their bodies inside a room at their house just before their wedding reception in Chhattisgarh’s Raipur.

The incident took place at Brijnagar under Tikrapara police station limits late Tuesday evening.

The deceased has been identified as Aslam (24) and Kahkasha Bano (22), they were married on Feb 19 and their wedding reception was scheduled to be held on Tuesday night.

According to reports, the duo were getting ready for the function inside their room when the groom’s mother heard screams of the bride and rushed there.

The room was locked from inside and when the duo did not respond, the family members peeped through a window and found them lying in a pool of blood.

The family members of the deceased then informed the police about the incident. The police then broke open the door and sent their bodies with stab injuries for post-mortem. They also recovered the knife from the spot.

Police suspect that an argument broke out between the two and in a fit of rage the husband stabbed his wife to death and then killed himself.