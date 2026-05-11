Newly Elected Tamil Nadu MLAs to Be Sworn In at Chennai Secretariat Ceremony

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Chennai: Newly elected MLAs, including those from Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), are set to take oath at the Secretariat in Chennai following the party’s victory in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

The oath-taking ceremony is expected to witness the participation of elected representatives and government officials, while security arrangements have been intensified around the Secretariat premises ahead of the event. The swearing-in is being viewed as a significant political milestone for the party as it prepares to begin its legislative responsibilities in the Assembly.

The 17th Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly has also been summoned today to meet for its first session at 9.30 AM in the Legislative Assembly Chamber, Secretariat, Chennai, where the election of Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly will be held.

Meanwhile, newly-elected TVK leader MV Karuppaiah MV was sworn in as the Pro Tem Speaker of the Tamil Nadu Assembly by Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar in the presence of Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Sunday.

This followed the inauguration of the new Tamil Nadu government led by Vijay this morning.

Chief Minister Vijay felicitated Governor Arlekar as he arrived at the Lok Bhavan to attend the swearing-in ceremony.

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The appointment of Karuppaiah, the elected MLA from Sholavandan, comes at a crucial political moment in Tamil Nadu after TVK scripted a historic electoral debut in the recent Assembly elections.

The Pro-tem Speaker will administer the oath to all newly elected Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs).

TVK chief, actor-turned politician Vijay officially assumed charge on May 10 at the Tamil Nadu Secretariat at Fort George in Chennai, shortly after taking oath as the 13th Chief Minister of the state after securing a historic electoral victory for his party.

The 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections marked a historic shift in state politics as TVK won 108 seats in its debut election, ending the decades-long dominance of the DMK and AIADMK formations. Popularly known as ‘Thalapathy’, Vijay’s rise has drawn comparisons with former Chief Minister and actor MG Ramachandran.

An official release from the State Assembly Secretariat said that before he assumed office as chief minister, Vijay tendered his resignation from Tiruchirappalli East Assembly constituency and sent the letter to Assembly Principal Secretary K Srinivasan. He has retained Perambur, the State Assembly Secretariat said.

(ANI)

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