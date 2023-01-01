New Year shocker: Girl dies a painful death, body found on road

New Delhi: In a shocking incident, a girl died a painful death after her scooty met with an accident and her clothes got entangled in the wheel of a car due to which she was dragged for a few kilometers in Outer Delhi area in the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.

The girl’s clothes were torn in the incident, and later her naked body was found by the police.

Earlier, it was suspected that she was first raped and then killed before being dragged, but now the police have made it clear that it was an accident in which she was killed and her body got entangled to a car.

A senior police official said that they got a call at around 3.24 a.m. in this matter.

“The caller said that the body of a female was tied to a Baleno car and it was being dragged. The caller was constantly contacted over his mobile number by the team of Kanjhawala Police Station. Later on the caller identified the vehicle as a grey colour baleno car,” the official said.

After receiving the PCR call, a police team was immediately sent to the spot and staff deployed at pickets were alerted. The message was also flashed across to search for the vehicle.

Later on, the police got a second PCR call at around 4.11 a.m. regarding a body that was lying in the Kanjhawala area.

On reaching the spot, the Crime Team, Rohini district was also called to the spot. The crime team inspected the spot and photographs were taken from different angles as well as exhibits were lifted from the scene of crime. Thereafter, the body of the deceased was sent to SGM, Hospital, Mangolpuri wherein the doctor declared the patient brought dead.

The official said that the car was traced and during enquiry, the occupants of the vehicle were traced and they stated that the car met with an accident in the area of PS Sultanpuri.

“In the area of PS Sultanpuri, SHO during night patrolling had already noticed a scooty in an accidental condition and this information was lodged in the PS at 3.53 a.m. With the scooty number further investigation was conducted and it was found that it belonged to the victim,” the police said.

The police said that spot inspection revealed that after the accident, the victim got entangled in the wheels and was dragged for quite some distance.

The police said that they have arrested five persons, who were in the car. They were identified as Deepak Khanna, Amit Khanna, Krishan, Mitthu and Manoj Mittal.

Further investigation in the matter was on.