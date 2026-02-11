New ‘Vande Mataram’ Guidelines: Play National Song first before National Anthem

Advertisement

New Delhi: The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has issued new guidelines on Wednesday morning, in which it is stated that the ‘Vande Mataram’, the national song, must be played before the national anthem, i.e., ‘Jana, Gana, Mana’ at all government events and in all schools.

“When the National Song and the National Anthem are sung or played, National Song will be sung or played first,” the order read.

In addition to this, the new rules also states that all persons have to stand when ‘Vande Mataram’ is played. However, it was also specified that audience does not need to stand up if the National Song is played as a part of the film during the course of a newsreel or documentary as it will interrupt the exhibition of the film and would create disorder and confusion rather than add to the dignity of the National Song.

The national song with six stanzas, having a duration of 3 minutes 10 seconds, must now also be played at civilian awards ceremonies, like the Padma awards, and on official functions such as the arrival and departure of the President, unfurling of the tricolour, and speeches of Governors. It will also be played in public spaces like cinema halls.

Sources have also revealed that government is planning to extend protocols covering the national anthem – under the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act – to ‘Vande Mataram’. Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act states that any person who disrupts, or prevents others from respecting, the national anthem (and now the national song) can be sentenced to a maximum of three years in jail.

Take a look at when the National song and National Anthem should be played:

National Song (Vande Mataram)

Unfurling of Tricolour

Arrival and departure of the President at official events

Before and after the President addresses the nation

Arrival and departure of governors/lieutenant governors at formal state functions

Civil investitures

When the national flag is brought on parade

The Protocol

Audiences must stand at attention

Mass-singing encouraged

National Anthem (Jana Gana Mana)

National salute to the President or governors/L-Gs

Parades and formal state/UT functions

Before and after the President’s address

Presenting regimental colours Sports events

Diplomatic receptions; visiting nation’s anthem played first

The Protocol

Audiences must stand at attention during mass singing

Should not be sung or played indiscriminately