New team of BJP’s national office-bearers likely to have first meeting on August 22

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New Delhi: The first meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) new national team under the leadership of party chief Nitin Nabin is scheduled to be held on August 22, according to sources.

“The first introductory meeting of the newly constituted BJP National Team under President Nitin Nabin will be held on the morning of August 22,” a source said.

Nitin Nabin’s new team was unveiled on Monday and it has several new faces and is a mix of experience and youth. Women have also been given sizeable representation. The team will steer the party’s preparations for series of assembly polls next year and also work towards victory in the 2029 Lok Sabha polls.

BL Santosh continues as party’s General Secretary (Organisation), key role that also serves a link between the BJP and RSS. Former Amethi MP Smriti Irani has inducted as a general secretary.

Fformer Tripura CM Biplab Deb and BJP leaders Sunil Bansal, Vinod Tawde, Gajendra Patel, Satish Poonia, Harish Dwivedi and Sanjay Bhatia have been appointed as general secretaries. Tawde and Bansal were general secretaries in the previous team also.

The announcement came almost six months after Nitin Nabin became party chief.

The party has named several senior leaders as Vice Presidents.

They include former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhra Raje, former Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat, Ram Madhav, Baijyant Jay Panda, D Purandeswari, Rekha Verma, Varshaben Narendrabhai Doshi, Bharti Pravin Pawar, Manpreet Singh Badal, Lal Singh Arya , Prof. M. Nagaraja, Prof. Tariq Mansoor and Madhuchanda Kar.

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Six among 13 new vice presidents are women.

Kavita Patidar – Madhya Pradesh, K. Surendran – Keralam, Dr. Bhola Singh – Uttar Pradesh, Pradip Varma – Jharkhand, Jagdish Ishwarbhai Patel – Gujarat, Sandeep Pathak – Delhi, Phangnon Konyak – Nagaland, Sangeeta Yadav – Uttar Pradesh, Anil Antony – Keralam, M. Venkateshan – Tamil Nadu, Manoj Tigga – West Bengal, Siddharth Shambhu – Bihar, Swadesh Singh – Delhi, Shri Mriganka Deo Barman – Assam, Rohan Gupta – Gujarat, Jai Prakash – Delhi have been named as National Secretaries.

Piyush Goyal has once again been entrusted with the responsibility as National Treasurer of the party.

The party has also named Rajya Sabha MP Tarun Chugh as the Central Office In-charge. Gujarat MP Hemang Joshi has been entrusted with the charge of the Yuva Morcha, while the Mahila Morcha will be overseen by Roopkumari Choudhary from Chhattisgarh.

Anil Baluni, who is a Lok Sabha MP, will continue as Media Convenor. The co-convenors are Ashish Usha Agrawal – Madhya Pradesh, Pradeep Bhandari – Delhi and Siddharth Yadav – Delhi.

Deepak Mhaskey of Chhattisgarh has been named as Social Media Convenor.

Nitin Nabin’s new team will face a major test in 2027 when several states, including Uttar Pradesh, go to the polls. The changes in the party structure could also pave the way for a likely reshuffle in the Union Cabinet.

(Source: ANI)

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